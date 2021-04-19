Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

NYSE BXP opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after buying an additional 131,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.