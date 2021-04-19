Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

