Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,333 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.74. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

