Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

