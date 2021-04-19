Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 211,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Iteris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,147,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 292,032 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

ITI stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

