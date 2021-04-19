Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) versus Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Financial Contrast

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62% Bright Scholar Education 4.62% 8.63% 2.72%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Bright Scholar Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 3.25 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.15 Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 1.42 $23.51 million $0.32 18.28

Bright Scholar Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Boxlight on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 94 schools across 12 provinces in China, as well as 8 schools internationally with a total student capacity of 75,311 students. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

