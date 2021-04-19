BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Shares of BP opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

