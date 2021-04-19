Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 4,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 4,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

