Brett Lynch Sells 13,127,000 Shares of Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) insider Brett Lynch sold 13,127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$420,064.00 ($300,045.71).
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sayona Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.