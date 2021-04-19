Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $25.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.39 million to $26.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

