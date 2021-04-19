Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Increased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $157.00 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

