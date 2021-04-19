Brokerages Anticipate Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post sales of $19.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Athenex posted sales of $46.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year sales of $117.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $106.13 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

ATNX opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

In other Athenex news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

