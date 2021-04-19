Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,693. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

