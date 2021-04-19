Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,696. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.