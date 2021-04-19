Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $53.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $214.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $209.15 million, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

