Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,611. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

