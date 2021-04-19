Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post sales of $46.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $200.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $233.95 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

