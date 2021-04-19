Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.61 during trading on Monday. 65,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,847. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 505,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

