Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.15. 36,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,475. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.