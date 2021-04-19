Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $35.15. 36,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,475. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

