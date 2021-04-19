Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $212.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.96 million to $223.43 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $160.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $959.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 319.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

