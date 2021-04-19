Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. StarTek reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). StarTek had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million.

SRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,556. StarTek has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

