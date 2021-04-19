Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

