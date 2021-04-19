Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 611.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.68. 110,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.