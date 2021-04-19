Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 6,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

