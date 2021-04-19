Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTIC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 13,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

