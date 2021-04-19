Brokerages Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

GLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49. Galecto has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

