Brokerages Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). IMV reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,703. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

