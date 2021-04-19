Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.04. 582,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 530.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

