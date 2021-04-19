Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.16). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.98. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

