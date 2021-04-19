Brokerages Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Southern Copper reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO opened at $76.20 on Monday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

