Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after purchasing an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

