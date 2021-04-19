Brokers Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.