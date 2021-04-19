Brokers Issue Forecasts for Givaudan SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Givaudan in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $84.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $89.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

