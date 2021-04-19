Brokers Issue Forecasts for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

PEAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

