Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.