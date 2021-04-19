Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lam Research Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.60.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $643.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.