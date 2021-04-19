Brokers Issue Forecasts for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.30 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

