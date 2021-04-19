Brokers Set Expectations for Landstar System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.63. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.12 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80,629 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 168.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

