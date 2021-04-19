Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 4.7%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 7,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,844,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

