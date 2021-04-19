Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

