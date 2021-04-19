Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Trading Down 7.2%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 32,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 35,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market cap of $36.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

About Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

