Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.02

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 27289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

