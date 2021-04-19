Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.33

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

