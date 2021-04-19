Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 1,696 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. 83,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,777. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.