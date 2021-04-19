Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

