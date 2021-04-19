BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$7.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. BW LPG has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.94.
About BW LPG
