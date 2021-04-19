BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$7.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. BW LPG has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.94.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

