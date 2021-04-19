Bytecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421,545.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $159.05 million and $421,545.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.59 or 0.00636883 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

