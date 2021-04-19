Bytom (BTM) Price Up 20.5% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $304.30 million and approximately $224.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.01 or 0.00447899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004753 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,671,207,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,423,922,144 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

