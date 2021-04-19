C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

CHRW opened at $100.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

