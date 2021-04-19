C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 8%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.46. 75,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,132,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,093.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock valued at $519,131,036 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,063,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

